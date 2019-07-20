Ala Maududi to Anwar Awlaki: How speeches of these Islamists radicalised Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: The 14 people arrested by the National Investigation Agency were planning on setting up a terror module Ansarulla in Tamil Nadu.

These persons were owing allegiance to proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/ Daish, Al Qaida and SIMI, while being within and beyond India.

The NIA said that these persons were highly radicalised and were planning major strikes in the state. They were propagating the ideology of the Islamic State.

The radicalisation problem in Tamil Nadu is not new. The first known ISIS recruit from India was in fact a resident of Cuddalore. Haja Fakkruddin, it may be recalled had in early 2014 left for Syria through Singapore to be part of the ISIS. This was followed by a series of events related to the group and there was an image on the social media that went viral, in which several youth were seen posing with ISIS merchandise.

The threat of the ISIS has been looming large in the state and there are several pockets where the problem is severe. While looking into Haja's case, it was found that he was radicalised by a Cuddalore based group, .

Haja is not the only operative from Cuddalore to have joined the ISIS. A computer engineer was deported recently from Singapore. He said that it was he who had introduced Haja to this organisation, following which he was radicalised.

During the various searches, literature relating to the ISIS had been found. Speeches of the 20th century Islamist thinker Abul Ala Maududi have been found in the possession of several youth. Further the police have also seized compact discs which had the speeches of radical elements such as Anwar Al Awlaki and Abdul Raheem Green.

