Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Check the auspicious date and timings here to buy gold in your city

    New Delhi, May 13: Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is all set to be celebrated on May 14, 2021, in India. For Hindus, it is an auspicious festival and many believe that benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever.

    Across India, it is believed that this festival brings good luck and success to people. The festival, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day to purchase Gold. It is believed that buying Gold on this day brings prosperity and more wealth in coming future.

    People also buy silver, precious metals, and houses on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The auspicious timings to buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya is provided below for reference.

    Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Auspicious timings to buy Gold
    Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date: Friday, May 14, 2021
    Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: 05:38 AM to 12:18 PM, May 14
    Tritiya Tithi Begins: 05:38 AM on May 14, 2021
    Tritiya Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM on May 15, 2021

    Akshaya Tritiya, May 14, 2021: Auspicious muhurat to buy gold in cities

    05:38 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi
    05:38 AM to 12:17 PM - Noida
    05:38 AM to 12:18 PM - Gurgaon
    05:38 AM to 12:19 PM - Chandigarh
    05:40 AM to 12:23 PM - Jaipur
    05:59 AM to 12:36 PM - Ahmedabad
    06:04 AM to 12:35 PM - Mumbai
    06:01 AM to 12:31 PM - Pune
    04:56 AM to 07:59 AM, May 15 - Kolkata
    05:44 AM to 12:12 PM - Hyderabad
    05:44 AM to 12:05 PM - Chennai
    05:55 AM to 12:16 PM - Bengaluru

    What is the significance of Akshaya Tritiya?

    Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. Tt is believed that Gold, bought on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, will never diminish and would continue to grow or appreciate.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
