Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Check the auspicious date and timings here to buy gold in your city

India

New Delhi, May 13: Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is all set to be celebrated on May 14, 2021, in India. For Hindus, it is an auspicious festival and many believe that benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever.

Across India, it is believed that this festival brings good luck and success to people. The festival, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day to purchase Gold. It is believed that buying Gold on this day brings prosperity and more wealth in coming future.

People also buy silver, precious metals, and houses on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The auspicious timings to buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya is provided below for reference.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Auspicious timings to buy Gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: 05:38 AM to 12:18 PM, May 14

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 05:38 AM on May 14, 2021

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM on May 15, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya, May 14, 2021: Auspicious muhurat to buy gold in cities

05:38 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi

05:38 AM to 12:17 PM - Noida

05:38 AM to 12:18 PM - Gurgaon

05:38 AM to 12:19 PM - Chandigarh

05:40 AM to 12:23 PM - Jaipur

05:59 AM to 12:36 PM - Ahmedabad

06:04 AM to 12:35 PM - Mumbai

06:01 AM to 12:31 PM - Pune

04:56 AM to 07:59 AM, May 15 - Kolkata

05:44 AM to 12:12 PM - Hyderabad

05:44 AM to 12:05 PM - Chennai

05:55 AM to 12:16 PM - Bengaluru

What is the significance of Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. Tt is believed that Gold, bought on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, will never diminish and would continue to grow or appreciate.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:45 [IST]