Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Check the auspicious date and timings here to buy gold in your city
New Delhi, May 13: Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is all set to be celebrated on May 14, 2021, in India. For Hindus, it is an auspicious festival and many believe that benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever.
Across India, it is believed that this festival brings good luck and success to people. The festival, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day to purchase Gold. It is believed that buying Gold on this day brings prosperity and more wealth in coming future.
People also buy silver, precious metals, and houses on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The auspicious timings to buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya is provided below for reference.
Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Auspicious timings to buy Gold
Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date: Friday, May 14, 2021
Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: 05:38 AM to 12:18 PM, May 14
Tritiya Tithi Begins: 05:38 AM on May 14, 2021
Tritiya Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM on May 15, 2021
Akshaya Tritiya, May 14, 2021: Auspicious muhurat to buy gold in cities
05:38 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi
05:38 AM to 12:17 PM - Noida
05:38 AM to 12:18 PM - Gurgaon
05:38 AM to 12:19 PM - Chandigarh
05:40 AM to 12:23 PM - Jaipur
05:59 AM to 12:36 PM - Ahmedabad
06:04 AM to 12:35 PM - Mumbai
06:01 AM to 12:31 PM - Pune
04:56 AM to 07:59 AM, May 15 - Kolkata
05:44 AM to 12:12 PM - Hyderabad
05:44 AM to 12:05 PM - Chennai
05:55 AM to 12:16 PM - Bengaluru
What is the significance of Akshaya Tritiya?
Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. Tt is believed that Gold, bought on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, will never diminish and would continue to grow or appreciate.