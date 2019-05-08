Akshay Kumar thanks Kiren Rijiju for standing by him in Canadian citizenship controversy

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 08: After getting support from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Canadian passport controversy, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank the minister.

Akshay Kumar was facing the wrath of internet trolls due to his Canadian passport.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay kumar said,"Thank you so much @KirenRijiju Sir, and I apologise for the delayed response. I am grateful for your kind words. Please be assured, my commitment to #BharatKeVeer and to the Indian armed forces would remain steady, no matter what."

Thank you so much @KirenRijiju Sir, and I apologise for the delayed response. I am grateful for your kind words. Please be assured, my commitment to #BharatKeVeer and to the Indian armed forces would remain steady, no matter what 🙏🏻 https://t.co/W1298prsEQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 7, 2019

The actor had earlier clarified his stance and also got support from his Baby and Special 26 co-star Anupam Kher.

Kumar had posted, "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal and non-political, and of no consequence to others. Lastly, I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi apart from Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, Mission Mangal with Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, and Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.