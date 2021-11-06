Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi screening halted by farmers in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Nov 6: The screening of Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi was stopped by a group of farmers on Saturday in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, accusing the actor of not lending support to their protests against the three agri bills.

The screening at five cinema halls was stopped following the opposition from the activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), led by the outfit's district president Swaran Dhugga.

They staged dharna outside the theatres and a protest march from the local Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema against the screening of the movie. Some even tore the posters of Akshay Kumar from the film.

The protesters threatened that the screening of Akshay Kumar's movies will not be allowed until the farm laws are repealed.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi borders since November last year demanding that the government repeal the three agri laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They claim that these laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of talks with farmers to break the deadlock, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer. PTI

