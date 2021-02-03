Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to release on April: Report-

Mumbai, Feb 03: Trade is abuzz with the speculation that Sooryavanshi, the much awaited film starring Akshay Kumar, directed by Rohit Shetty, is all set to release on April 2, 2021, that is, on the day of Good Friday.

While there has been no official confirmation on this aspect, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the action-packed flick is indeed releasing in theatres on the said date.

A source reveals, "Rohit Shetty is leading the discussion with the theatre owners. Co-producer Reliance Entertainment is also a part of these meetings. The makers want to solve all the issues cropping up like payment of VPF (virtual print fee), revenue sharing, shortening of the window between OTT and theatrical release, etc. with the exhibitors. They are confident that there would soon be a consensus over these issues."

Ever since the Union government has allowed the cinema halls to function at 100 per cent occupancy, the trade and industry can't stop being excited. Till now, the theatres were asked to function at 50 per cent occupancy.

But now with 100 per cent occupancy allowed, the trade and the exhibition sector is hopeful that this new announcement will finally lead to a line-up of some exciting films.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sikandar Kher. It is a part of the cop universe, comprising Singham (essayed by Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (essayed by Ranveer Singh).

Both these actors also have special appearances in the film as well. This actioner was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020 but was then postponed due to the Coronavirus scare.