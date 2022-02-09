YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur visit postponed due to bad weather

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 9: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur visit was postponed on Wednesday due to bad weather, the party said.

    Akhilesh Yadavs Rampur visit postponed due to bad weather

    Yadav was scheduled to visit Rampur to campaign for party candidates Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

    "The programmes of national president Akhilesh Yadav in Rampur have been postponed due to bad weather. The fresh dates for the same will be announced soon," the party said in a tweet.

    Rampur will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.

    More AKHILESH YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X