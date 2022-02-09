Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur visit postponed due to bad weather

UP Elections 2022: BJP fields Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

Lucknow, Feb 9: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur visit was postponed on Wednesday due to bad weather, the party said.

Yadav was scheduled to visit Rampur to campaign for party candidates Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

"The programmes of national president Akhilesh Yadav in Rampur have been postponed due to bad weather. The fresh dates for the same will be announced soon," the party said in a tweet.

Rampur will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.