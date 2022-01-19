YouTube
    Akhilesh Yadav likely contest Uttar Pradesh polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 19: Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a party source has told ANI.

    Akhilesh Yadav

    The move comes after the BJP's Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, decided to contest the polls for the first time.

    Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister face of his party, said he will ''not be contesting the assembly polls''.

    In the 2012 elections following the victory of the SP, Akhilesh assumed office on 15 March 2012 at the age of 38, becoming the youngest person to have held the office. Yadav currently is a Member of Parliament from the Azamgarh constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

    He was first elected as MP from the Kannauj constituency in 2000. Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party.

    X