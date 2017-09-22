Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from depression: Maurya

Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from depression, this is what present Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, after the Samajwadi Party chief raised BJPs alleged links with convicted godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

"Akhilesh is in depression," Maurya told reporters.

Maurya was responding to Yadavs statement that a number of photographs purportedly showed BJP leaders with the Dera chief.

Dismissing the allegation, the deputy chief minister said the BJP does not believe in such things. "The Yogi Adityanath government is ensuring uniform development of the state."

He said the first six months of the BJP government in UP showed there was no "VIP culture" in the state.

Maurya inaugurated an exhibition for farmers in Nagla Chandra Bhan as part of the centenary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

According to reports, at least three senior ministers in the BJP government in Haryana Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij and Grover have together gifted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rs 1.12 crore in the past.

PTI