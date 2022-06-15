YouTube
    Akhilesh Yadav gives new name to ED investigation: 'Examination in Democracy'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jun 15: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre, saying the opposition parties are required to clear the 'ED' test when the government fails.

    Akhilesh Yadav gives new name to ED investigation: Examination in Democracy
    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

    The former UP CM said that those who are "prepared" are not afraid of any examination. "The meaning of ED is now 'Examination in Democracy'. In politics, the opposition is required to clear this exam. When the government fails, it announces this exam. Those who have prepared well are neither afraid of written-reading exam nor verbal exam...And you should never be afraid," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

    His reaction comes amid the ongoing questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case.

    Gandhi has appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day as the party leaders and workers staged protest outside the ED office and party headquarters on Wednesday.

    The protests were taken out as Gandhi reached the ED office for questioning for the third consecutive day. A strong posse of the police force, supported by paramilitary personnel, stopped the Congress workers and whisked them away. Among those detained are a number of women and youth workers of the party, including IYC chief B V Srinivas and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, PTI reported.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 14:07 [IST]
