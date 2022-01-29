YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Akhilesh cracking jokes ahead of UP polls: Naqvi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Union Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi asked if Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav was cracking jokes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections. He was taking a dig after Yadav blamed the BJP for his chopper getting delayed on Friday.

    Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
    Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.PTI Photo

    You will also say my cycle was punctured and the BJP did it, Naqvi told ANI. He also added that this rant is an outcry of defeat ahead of the polls. It is the outcry of defeat and the depression of facing delegate, the minister also said.

    He also alleged that the SP is a party of criminals and gangsters. The party has promised to work for the welfare of such criminals, he further added.

    On Friday Yadav alleged that his chopper was stopped at the Delhi airport without any reason. He reached Delhi in a commercial flight from Lucknow and had to travel back to Muzaffarnagar to attend an election event. The SP leader's chopper was allowed to fly after 30 minutes.

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
    Know all about
    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 akhilesh yadav

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X