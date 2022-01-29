UP polls: Be wary of BJP, they withdrew farm laws for sake of votes: Akhilesh to farmers

Akhilesh cracking jokes ahead of UP polls: Naqvi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: Union Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi asked if Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav was cracking jokes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections. He was taking a dig after Yadav blamed the BJP for his chopper getting delayed on Friday.

You will also say my cycle was punctured and the BJP did it, Naqvi told ANI. He also added that this rant is an outcry of defeat ahead of the polls. It is the outcry of defeat and the depression of facing delegate, the minister also said.

He also alleged that the SP is a party of criminals and gangsters. The party has promised to work for the welfare of such criminals, he further added.

On Friday Yadav alleged that his chopper was stopped at the Delhi airport without any reason. He reached Delhi in a commercial flight from Lucknow and had to travel back to Muzaffarnagar to attend an election event. The SP leader's chopper was allowed to fly after 30 minutes.

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:05 [IST]