Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Akasa Air is finally in Indian skies as the first flight took off on Sunday between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

    Akasa Air, in a statement issued on Friday, said it has begun sale of tickets on 28 flights that will operate weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7 as well as 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

    The airline carrier said flight operations will be conducted on two Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has already delivered on plane and the delivery of the second is scheduled for later this month.

    "We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

    Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted Akasa Air its air operator certificate (AOC) on July 7.

    Akasa Air had inked a deal with Boeing in November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft after getting a green signal from the DGCA in August.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 11:24 [IST]
