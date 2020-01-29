Akali Dal will support BJP in Delhi polls: J P Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 29: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said that ally Shiromani Akali Dal, which had decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, will support his party in the elections.

At a joint press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, Nadda hailed the party as an old and strong ally, while Badal asserted that their alliance is not merely about politics but also about a bond of sentiments.

Akali Dal's decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters. Nadda held a long meeting with Badal before addressing the joint press conference.