Akali Dal defies section 144, goes on 'Black Friday' protest march against farm laws, traffic affected

New Delhi, Sep 17: On the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal has taken out the 'Black Friday' march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on Friday.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal President, is heading the protest march despite the police imposing Section 144 in the New Delhi district. "Few people have gathered here for protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders & have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest, [sic]" ANI quotes Deepak Yadav, DCP, as saying.

The vehicular movement has been affected Jhandewalan-Panchkuian and the administration has asked the commuters to avoid a few roads.

"Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers' movement. Please refrain from using these routes," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the traffic cops informed that both the roads in Jharoda Kalan border has been closed. Also, the Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan road has been closed due to the protest.

"A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed," former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said at the protest.

He had also condemned the sealing of Delhi borders. "Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining Akali Dal workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It's an undeclared EMERGENCY! [sic]" he said in another tweet.

"Annadatas work hard to feed us, and Akali Dal won't let BJP succeed in its anti-farmer agenda. Today, thousands of people will be marching from Gurudwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib to the Parliament House as a show of public will against the anti-farmer laws," SAD said on Twitter on Friday.

The Akali Dal has been demanding repeal of three bills - The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill', The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

