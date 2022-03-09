AK Antony to quit active parliamentary politics

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 9: Veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who enjoyed the trust of the Gandhi family, on Wednesday said he will quit active parliamentary politics and not seek his re-election to the Rajya Sabha. However, he will continue to contribute to party politics in Kerala.

    His term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2. The former defence minister said that he wants younger party members to get a chance and that he had turned 81 and did not keep good health. AK Antony said he would be shifting base to his home state Kerala after retiring from the Rajya Sabha next month.

    "I would not be seeking re-election to parliament as I have grown old. I wish to quit active parliamentary politics but would continue to focus on party politics in Kerala and not in Delhi any more," Antony told PTI over phone from Kerala.

    AK Antony was a three-time Chief Minister of Kerala (1977, 1995 and 2001), who has been loyal to the party for over six decades. He has been a five-time Rajya Sabha member since 1985 and was the Defence and Civil Supplies Minister in the Union cabinet led by Manmohan Singh. PTI

    Also, He also headed several committees on party reforms and electoral defeats, including the one after 2014 general elections. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 19:59 [IST]
