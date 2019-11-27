Ajit Pawar's supporters project him as future CM of Maharashtra

Pune, Nov 27: A poster projecting prodigal NCP leader Ajit Pawar as future chief minister of Maharashtra cropped up in his home constituency Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday.

The poster bears photos of Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, whose party is the key constituent of newly- formed 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

The poster came up on the eve of swearing-in of Sena president and the Aghadi nominee Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. "Dada (Ajit), you won the assembly elections by the highest margin in Maharashtra which has accepted your leadership. Maharashtra needs you and you cannot stop now," reads the message on the poster which is in Marathi.

"Entire Maharashtra is looking at you as a future chief minister. Now, let us take the decision what you have to do," it said. An NCP activist said they are hopeful that Ajit Pawar will take oath as deputy chief minister on Thursday along with Thackeray as CM. "We want to see him as chief minister of the state in future," he added.

Ajit Pawar had caused a stir in Maharashtra politics when he "revolted" on November 23 to align with the BJP which went on to form a government. He even took oath as deputy chief minister under Devendra Fadnavis who sworn in as chief minister. However, after four days on November 26, the Fadnavis government collapsed after Ajit Pawar resigned as deputy CM citing personal reasons, forcing Fadnavis to throw in the towel the same day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar, who was sacked as the NCP legislature party leader last Saturday, attended a meeting of his party legislators in Mumbai. He was never expelled from the NCP for the "revolt". Ajit Pawar turning up at the meeting gave rise to the speculation that he may be rehabilitated.