Ajay Mishra a criminal, must resign: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that Minister of State of Home, Ajay Mishra be sacked following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

He demanded that Mishra should either be sacked or must resign. Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the incident in which farmers had been killed. The minister must resign. He is a criminal, Rahul Gandhi said Lok Sabha.

"We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri... where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy," Rahul said as per news agency ANI.

The government's refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy. @narendramodi ji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminal. ...Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked and charged in accordance with the law, Priyanka Gandhi said in a series of tweets.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:40 [IST]