Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief: Reports

By
    New Delhi, Sep 18: Ajay Maken has resigned as Delhi Congress president. The former parliamentarian has led the party in the capital since 2015.

    Maken has reportedly resigned from his post on 13 September citing health issues. As per reports, the resignation that was sent to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's office has not been accepted yet.

    Ajay Maken
    Ajay Maken

    Maken is a senior politician from the Indian National Congress party and was twice elected as a Member of Parliament, and three times to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He was appointed as the president of the Delhi Congress Committee in 2015.

    Maken, who replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago, had resigned earlier when the party did not perform well in civic polls. But the party leadership had asked him to continue.

