YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 17: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

    Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19.

    The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.

    "Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine," hospital source told PTI.

    "Aishwarya needed medical attention," another insider said.

    Abhishek confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, says they will quarantine at home

    Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, both are already in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital.

    Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.

    "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive," the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.

    According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 98,979 with 1,228 new patients being reported on Friday.

    Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 5,582 with 62 new fatalities being recorded.

    More AISHWARYA RAI News

    Read more about:

    aishwarya rai coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue