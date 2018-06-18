Airtel Rs 597 pack offers unlimited voice calls, 10GB data for 168 days

To take on Reliance Jio, Telecom major Airtel has now launched a Rs 597 recharge that offers unlimited voice calling benefit with no FUP limit for 168 days which is more than 5 months.
What it offers?
- 100 SMS messages per day for the validity period
- 10GB data for the entire validity period
The Airtel Rs. 597 pack is the second such long-term plan for its prepaid users. Meanwhile, Airtel Rs. 197 plan is currently being offered to a limited subscriber base and not to the general public.
The operator had previously rolled out a Rs 995 recharge pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total 6GB), with a validity of 180 days or around six months.
While the Rs. 597 plan appears to be a better deal than Rs. 995 pack, the latter is currently applicable in most major telecom circles in India.
Airtel's Rs. 597 plan will compete with Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack.