Airtel Rs 597 pack offers unlimited voice calls, 10GB data for 168 days

    To take on Reliance Jio, Telecom major Airtel has now launched a Rs 597 recharge that offers unlimited voice calling benefit with no FUP limit for 168 days which is more than 5 months.

    What it offers?

    • 100 SMS messages per day for the validity period
    • 10GB data for the entire validity period

    The Airtel Rs. 597 pack is the second such long-term plan for its prepaid users. Meanwhile, Airtel Rs. 197 plan is currently being offered to a limited subscriber base and not to the general public.

    The operator had previously rolled out a Rs 995 recharge pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total 6GB), with a validity of 180 days or around six months.

    While the Rs. 597 plan appears to be a better deal than Rs. 995 pack, the latter is currently applicable in most major telecom circles in India.

    Airtel's Rs. 597 plan will compete with Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
