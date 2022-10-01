Airtel 5G users will not need to upgrade their 4G SIMs

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 01: Airtel today announced the launch of its 5G services in India. While the telecom company has not named the cities, it said that it plans on covering the entire country by 2024.

    While Airtel users would be able to use 5G services soon, the question that arises is whether you would need a new Airtel 5G SIM. Airtel users who are using the 4G SIM do not need to upgrade. Bear in mind that you would need a 5G enabled phone.

    While Airtel launched its 5G non-stand alone network, Jio is going for the 5G Stand Alone.
    During the launch Airtel showcased the power of 5G network by enabling a hologram of a child who was present at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 at the Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the child's hologram in real time. The entire process went off smoothly.

    Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi ahead of the formal launch of the 5G telephony services in India.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 14:13 [IST]
