Airlines can’t charge extra fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters: Aviation Ministry
New Delhi, July 21: Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.
India's largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.
"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.
Airlines hit out at concerted campaign to paint Indian aviation as unsafe
It has come to the notice of MoCA that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers. This aditional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid order or as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937. pic.twitter.com/nf3IC5uOQJ— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 21, 2022
This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.