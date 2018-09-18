  • search

Aircel-Maxis Case: SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Supreme Cort Bench granted permission to Karti Chidambaram, accused in Aircel-Maxis Case, to travel abroad.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, was hearing Karti Chidambaram's plea for permission to travel to the UK.

    Chidambaram is allowed to travel to the US from 20th to 30th September.

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was "blatantly misusing" the freedom granted to him by the court to travel abroad, reported PTI.

    The agency said Chidambaram was unavailable for investigation for 51 days on account of his foreign visits. The agency was responding to a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom.

    The top court had on July 23 allowed Karti Chidambaram to visit the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America from July 23 to 31, making it clear that he has to abide by the conditions imposed by it in an earlier similar order.

    (With PTI inputs)

