Air travel guidance: Govt could mandate 'Air Suvidha' form, vaccination again

The Health Ministry is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and taking necessary steps.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Amid concerns over surge in coronavirus cases globally, the government is mulling the reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms with details of RT-PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting a high number of Covid cases.

A decision on this will be taken after monitoring the situation for a few weeks.

The move comes following a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday to review the Covid situation in the country, in view of a sudden spurt in cases in China and some other countries.

Random sample testing for coronavirus has begun at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries because of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world, the health minister said in Lok Sabha today.

"The health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms for international arrivals with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting the high number of Covid cases," an official source told PTI.

However, "a decision in this regard will only be taken after monitoring the Covid situation in the country for a few weeks and if warranted, as a matter of abundant precaution in view of the increasing trajectory of cases globally".

Expressed have stressed on the need for continued surveillance even though they highlighted there was no overall increase in Covid cases as of now.

Mask up, avoid gathering, foreign travel: Top doctors' body issues advisory amid covid scare

"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya had said.

The latest guidelines from the MoHFW for international arrivals were released on November 21, 2022, and stated that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.