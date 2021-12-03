YouTube
    Air pollution: Schools in four NCR districts shut

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The Haryana government has ordered the closure of schools in four NCR districts-Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Gurugram. The decision was taken in the wake of deteriorating air quality.

    All schools in the four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining NCT of Delhi, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, shall remain closed till further orders, a statement of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Haryana said.

    The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Delhi government 24 hours time to find a way out to tackle the pollution problem in the city.

    Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna asked the government, " as a layman the question that haunts every Delhiite is why does pollution continue to smother despite orders from the Supreme Court, action from the government and lawyers arguing so much.

    Earlier the Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government over its decision to re-open schools in the backdrop of severe pollution. The government was also pulled up for its Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to curb pollution stating that it was merely a popular slogan.

    A three judge Bench comprising CJI, N V Ramanna, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? Again, we've to say, other than the popularity slogan, what else is it.

    We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. you cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open, the Bench also said.

    The government had reopened schools from November 29 for all classes despite the increasing pollution levels.

    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
