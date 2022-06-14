YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air pollution in Delhi is shortening lives by 10 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 14: Delhi is the world's most polluted city and the air pollution is shortening lives by 10 years, while in the case of Lucknow it is 9.5 years according to a report.

    Air pollution in Delhi is shortening lives by 10 years

    The Air Quality Life Index by the Energy Policy Institute of University of Chicago said that the Indo-Gangetic Plain is the most polluted region in the world. Over half a billion people from Punjab to West Bengal are on track to lose 7.6 years of their life expectancy on average if the current pollution levels persist.

    This makes air pollution more lethal than smoking which reduces life expectancy by 1.5 years and child and maternal malnutrition by 1.8 years.

    Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the MeT office had said.

    The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

    The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, according to data shared by the MeT office.

    The city on Monday had recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

    The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

    The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "poor" (203) category at around 9.30 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"

    Comments

    More AIR QUALITY INDEX News  

    Read more about:

    air quality index air pollution

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X