Air pollution: All schools in Delhi to remain shut, online classes to continue

New Delhi, Nov 21: All schools in Delhi will remain shut for physical classes till further orders, in the wake of air pollution. However, online education to continue.

"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said.

"However, online teaching learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier," the official said.

Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" on Sunday and strong surface winds are likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels during the day.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review restrictions imposed to bring down pollution levels in the national capital.

The Delhi government imposed some restrictions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders, on Wednesday as the national capital's air quality plummeted.

Among the restrictions imposed was a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21 and a work from home order for government employees until Sunday.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had on Wednesday issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.