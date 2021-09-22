YouTube
    Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next IAF chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC on 30th September, 2021.

    Air Marshal V R Chaudhari
    Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, was commissioned into the Fighter stream of Indian Air Force on 29th December 1982 and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

    This Air Officer is decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VM, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 8:22 [IST]
