IAF base attack: Why the role of Pakistan state players cannot be ruled out

Made in China drone may have been used in Jammu IAF base attack

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next IAF chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC on 30th September, 2021.

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, was commissioned into the Fighter stream of Indian Air Force on 29th December 1982 and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

This Air Officer is decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VM, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 8:22 [IST]