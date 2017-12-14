Air India with 100 passengers on board delayed by 1.3 hours

Air India AI 459 Delhi to Vijaywada flight was on Wednesday delayed by around 1.30 hours with over 100 passengers including minister of civil aviation P Ashok Gajapati Raju onboard.

Onboard passengers protested and questioned Minister Raju on the delay in the flight. Immediately Minister asked Air India CMD Pradeep Kharola about flight delay reason

''Flight finally took off for Vijaywada after 1.30 hours. Meanwhile Air India took action against three staffers,who have been suspended and a warning letter has been issued to the captain for reaching the airport late,'' said Air India Spokesperson GP Rao.

OneIndia News