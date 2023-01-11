Air India 'urination' incident: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Shankar Mishra

Air India peeing incident: Experts for stricter punishment to tackle instances of unruly behaviour on flights

The court reserved the order on the plea, which said the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.

New Delhi, Jan 11: Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday reserved its order on bail for the accused Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

During the hearing, Delhi Police opposed bail plea of Shankar Mishra, saying if he enlarged on bail, he can influence the complainant.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg reserved the order on the plea, which said the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.

Another magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

"My client has clearly and willingly participated in any inquiries related to the alleged event, with the intention to establish his innocence and will continue to act in this bona fide manner and assist the police in the investigation," said Advocate Manu Sharma, lawyer of Shankar Mishra.

Furthermore, Sharma argued that Mishra was already bearing the consequences.

"I am already bearing the consequences of this case. I have been sacked from a respectable job...I'll also open the argument that I am not a flight risk," Sharma was quoted in a report.

Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police submitted that statement of the complainant under 164 has been recorded along with several others. More statements are yet to be recorded soon.

The incident took place in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

The provisions of the Aircraft Rules too have been invoked in this case.