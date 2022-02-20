YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India to operate 3 flights from India to Ukraine next week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine on the 22nd, 24th and 26th of this month in view of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Air India said, seats are available on these flights and booking is open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.

    Air India to operate 3 flights from India to Ukraine next week

    Earlier, New Delhi had said, it has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia and a resolution of the issue through sustained diplomatic dialogue. External Affairs Ministry had said that the developments in Ukraine are being monitored by the Indian Embassy in the country.

    Advisories have been issued and control rooms have been set up. The Ministry had said that India's focus remains on its citizens and students and their safety.

    More AIR INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    air india ukraine

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X