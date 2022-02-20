Air India to operate 3 flights from India to Ukraine next week

New Delhi, Feb 20: Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine on the 22nd, 24th and 26th of this month in view of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Air India said, seats are available on these flights and booking is open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.

Earlier, New Delhi had said, it has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia and a resolution of the issue through sustained diplomatic dialogue. External Affairs Ministry had said that the developments in Ukraine are being monitored by the Indian Embassy in the country.

Advisories have been issued and control rooms have been set up. The Ministry had said that India's focus remains on its citizens and students and their safety.

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:46 [IST]