    New Delhi, Feb 18: Air India on Friday announced that it will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) to help the Indians as fears of Russian invasion grows in the country.

    Air India to operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine

    The flights will be operational on February 22, 24 and 26. Feb 22, Feb 24 & Feb 26, 2022. "Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," the official handle of Air India tweeted.

    Russia has deployed around 1 lakh troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a control room on Wednesday to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine.

    In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

    X