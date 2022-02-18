Air India to operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine

'Welcome to the future': Air India's special announcement to mark 'historic flight' today

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 18: Air India on Friday announced that it will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) to help the Indians as fears of Russian invasion grows in the country.

The flights will be operational on February 22, 24 and 26. Feb 22, Feb 24 & Feb 26, 2022. "Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," the official handle of Air India tweeted.

Russia has deployed around 1 lakh troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a control room on Wednesday to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine.

In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.