    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief for passengers, national carrier, Air India has decided to provide discounts in excess of 40 percent for tickets booked upto three hours prior to departure.

    "Such high prices are a deterrent and the national carrier has therefore decided for the domestic sector that very last moment inventory, that is, available seats within 3 hours of departure would be sold at a hefty discount, normally exceeding 40 percent of the selling price," said Air India in a statement on Thursday.

    Air India to offer 40 per cent discount on last-minute bookings

    "Tickets can be purchased from all outlets including Air India Booking Counters, Air India Mobile App, Air India website and Travel Agents," added the statement.

    Air India cautions employees on interaction with media

    Last month Air India had also offered "special" fares to Jet Airways passengers stranded at international stations.

    Passengers can buy tickets from all outlets including Air India booking counters, Air India Mobile App, Air India website and travel agents.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
