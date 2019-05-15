Air India sets up probe against Senior Captain for sexually harassing woman pilot

New Delhi, May 14: Air India has set up an enquiry against one of its senior captains on sexual harassment allegations after receiving a complaint from a woman pilot.

The captain lodged a complaint against the accused and alleged that she was sexually harassed while receiving training from the commander.

In her complaint, the victim stated that the unfortunate incident took place on May, 5. To look into the case, Air India set up a high-level inquiry.

Air India spokesperson said that the woman pilot in her complaint to the airline's management stated that the accused asked her several inappropriate questions.

"The instructor reportedly suggested the two to have dinner at a city restaurant in Hyderabad on May 5 after the training session was over. I agreed as I had done a few flights with him and he seemed decent. We went to a restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started", the news agency ANI quoted the woman pilot in her complaint as saying.

In her written complaint, she said,''We went to Chilli's restaurant and this is where my ordeal started. He started telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life. He went on to discuss other women in the airline and made lewd remarks on them. He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex every day. He asked me if I masturbated etc. At some point I told him that I didn't want to talk about all this and called a cab. In the half hour wait for the cab his behaviour worsened.''

She said that even after the dinner, the senior commander kept messaging her asking her to meet and when she did not respond, he threatened to come to her room. She texted him back, saying she was disturbed by his behaviour, "to which he replied that he was only providing me with options and there were others who would force themselves on women."

Meanwhile, the management of the company ordered a probe against the accused to ensure timely action in relation to the case.