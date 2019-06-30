  • search
    Air India plane veers of runway at Mangaluru airport

    Mangaluru, June 30: An Air India plane veered off the taxiway at Mangaluru Airport on Sunday evening, said reports. All the passengers are said to be safe.

    The incident took place around 5.30 pm today. The plane involved in the incident was IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore flight.

    Image for representation only
    On june 12, it was a close shave for 189 passengers on board Dubai-Jaipur flight after it was forced to make emergency at Jaipur Airport due to tyre burst. All 189 passengers including three children were evacuated safely.

    [Air India flight lands on wrong runway at Male airport; pilots taken off duty]

    On June 05, a passenger traveling on an Air India flight, AI967, from Trivandrum to Sharjah in the UAE was declared dead on landing after the plane was diverted back to the Kerala capital due to the medical emergency on board.

    Read more about:

    air india mangaluru

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 19:21 [IST]
