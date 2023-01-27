YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Air India 'peeing' case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to Jan 30

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, will continue to stay in judicial custody as his bail hearing had been adjourned till January 30.

    The court adjourned the matter after noting that the investigating officer was not present. Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

    Mishra, currently in judicial custody, moved an appeal before a sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court that had denied him bail on January 11.

    Air India peeing case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishras bail plea to Jan 30

    The sessions court is likely to hear the arguments on his application on January 27. Mishra was arrested by a joint team of Bengaluru and Delhi police after he had gone incommunicado following the sordid incident on an Air India flight on November 26, 2022.

    Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted after bomb threat; 2nd incident in a monthMoscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted after bomb threat; 2nd incident in a month

    Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the woman.

    Comments

    More ACCUSED News  

    Read more about:

    accused air india flight judicial custody adjourned

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X