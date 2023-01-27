Air India pee gate victim lashes out at Mishra on 'peed on herself' comment

Air India 'peeing' case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to Jan 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, will continue to stay in judicial custody as his bail hearing had been adjourned till January 30.

The court adjourned the matter after noting that the investigating officer was not present. Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

Mishra, currently in judicial custody, moved an appeal before a sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court that had denied him bail on January 11.

The sessions court is likely to hear the arguments on his application on January 27. Mishra was arrested by a joint team of Bengaluru and Delhi police after he had gone incommunicado following the sordid incident on an Air India flight on November 26, 2022.

Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted after bomb threat; 2nd incident in a month

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the woman.