Air India pee gate victim lashes out at Mishra on 'peed on herself' comment

oi-Prakash KL

"Needless to state, the allegations are completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory," the victim said.

New Delhi, Jan 14: The victim of Air India pee incident has slammed the claims made by accused Shankar Mishra that he did not urinate on her rather the elderly co-passenger urinated on herself.

"Needless to state, the allegations are completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory. The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application," she said in a statement, a news media reported.

The victim further stated that instead of being remorseful he is spreading misinformation. "The endeavour of the victim throughout has been to ensure that institutional changes are made so that no individual has to go through the horrendous experience that the victim suffered. However, the accused, instead of being remorseful for the utterly disgusting act committed by him, has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim," she added.

The claim by Shankar Mishra came in response to a notice issued by the sessions court on an application filed by the Delhi Police requesting custody for questioning him. "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn't possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem with incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue," Shankar Mishra's counsel informed the court.

"The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain," defence advocate told court.

"It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat," said the sessions court judge.

Mishra, accused of urinating on his co-passenger was subsequently arrested and fired from his job. A case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:23 [IST]