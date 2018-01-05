AIMPLB slams Darul Uloom's Fatwa, says it will create rift among Muslims

Darul Uloom Deoband's fatwa asking Muslim women not to marry those working in banks has not gone down well with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). The AIMPLB on Friday said that such a Fatwa is "wrong" and those who have issued it must review it as it would lead to confusion.

Citing that the income from banking jobs is considered 'haram' (forbidden) earnings, Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking Muslim women to not marry into a family whose members work in banks.

"A large number of Muslims are working in the banking sector. Issuing a Fatwa asking Muslims not marry people employed in the banking sector is wrong. People who issued this Fatwa must review this because it will lead to further rift and confusion in the Muslim society. There is no need to issue a fatwa on such things," AIMPLB executive president Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told news agency ANI.

Weird Fatwas defying logic never fail to make headlines. Muslims are not necessarily bound to follow them as Fatwas are merely a scholarly opinion on a matter of Islamic law and is issued by a recognized religious authority. All Fatwas are not bizarre or without logic, like those prohibiting alcohol and narcotics are in the interest of the society.

The seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband, gave its diktat to a query from a person in which he had stated that he had a few proposals for marriage from families where the father earned money from a banking job in India.

On January 2, a fatwa was issued against a 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh after she dressed up as Lord Krishna and recited the Bhagwad Gita. The fatwa was issued by the Darul Uloom Deoband. Alia Khan, while reacting to the religious decree issued, said that Islam is not so weak that we will be dismissed from it just because we recite the Bhagwad Gita.

OneIndia News