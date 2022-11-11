Be prepared Bareilly jail authorities were told: They didn’t know who the prisoners would be

UP: 19-year-old Dalit woman gangraped by six men in Bareilly: 3 accused held, police say

AIMM leader Taufeeq Pradhan’s illegally constructed hotel bulldozed in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Uttar Pradesh government has demolished a hotel owned by AIMM politician Taufeeq Pradhan in Bareilly. This is part of an anti-encroachment drive in the state.

The Bareilly Development Authority said that Taufeeq Pradhan constructed the 2-storey hotel in the green belt region of the bypass road without permission from the authorities. The hotel was built on 700 square meters of land.

The authority is now taking action against the illegal dhabas and motel erected in the green belt. The BDA officials used a bulldozer to demolish the two storey hotel.

Taufeeq built a two-storey illegal Dhaha/restaurant in an area roughly 700 metres under the Bareilly Development Area on the bypass in the green belt bear Kacholi village without the consent of the authority. The hotel was demolished in the presence of the enforcement team in accordance with the provisions of the UP Town Planning and Development Authority, Gautam Singh OSD, BDA said.

Bulldozer drive: Illegal weapons found at main accused’s home in UP

In April this year the government had initiated action agent an illegal petrol bunk operated by the Bhojipura MLA Shahjil Islam. The BDA used a bulldozer to demolish the SP MLA's petrol pump at CBI Ganj neighbourhood of Bareilly.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 12:27 [IST]