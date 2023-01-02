Jay Kariya's debut film Saiyar Mori Re is out now and the audience can't get enough of it

Aiming big, 'KGF 2', Kantara' makers set to invest Rs 3000 cr in showbiz

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hombale Films, which is basking in the success of movies like 'KGF 2' and 'Kantara', will invest Rs 3,000 crore in the entertainment industry.

Bengaluru, Jan 02: After making landmark movies and bringing back the lost pride to the Kannada film industry, Hombale Films is now planning to contribute to the film industry in a big way.

The production house is now set to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the entertainment industry. The news has been formally announced by producer Vijay Kiragandur himself on Monday.

In a statement, Vijay thanked the audience for appreciating the movies made by them in 2022. "Last year has been a great and a fulfilling one for us - this was possible only due to your love and support. I thank you all and hope this relationship continues and we achieve milestones together," the producer said.

He stated that cinema entertainment has been there since time immemorial and it has been viewed, lived and appreciated by everyone. "Whether good times or bad, it has been a huge medium of relief and joy. It has also been a strong carrier of our culture, tradition and history through which we have been showcasing our identity to the world at large," he pointed out.

India, a land of diversity presents us a wide opportunity to unlock the vast potential that is available in the youth of the nation, Kiragandur said.

"As we embark into this new year, we promise to produce compelling content with an immersive experience that can have a lasting memory and can leave an indelible impression upon you. With this interest in mind, we pledge to invest $3000 crores in the coming 5 years for a sustainable growth in the entertainment sector," Vijay Kiragandur concluded.

Hombale Films was founded by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda in 2014. Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Ninnindale' was the first movie made on the banner. Thereafter, it has no looking back as the production house continued to deliver hit movies one after the other.

Yash's 'Masterpiece', Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Raajakumara', 'KGF' franchise, and 'Kantara' are the movies made by Hombale Films. Also, there are a few interesting projects which are in the making.

Prabhas' multilingual 'Salaar', Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Tyson', Sri Murali's 'Bagheera', Rakshit Shetty's 'Richard Anthony', and Pawan Kumar's 'Dhoomam' are some of the movies that are being made from Hombale Films.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 18:05 [IST]