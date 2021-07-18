AIMIM's official Twitter account hacked, profile name changed to 'Elon Musk'

Don't think we could say Delhi exaggerated oxygen need 4 times: AIIMS Chief

Hyderabad, July 18: The official Twitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was ''hacked'' on Sunday with the hackers renaming the profile as "Elon Musk'', party sources said here.

The same account was hacked nine days ago but was restored, they said adding it was again hackedat around 1 pm today. The hackers changed the Twitter profilename from AIMIM to ''Elon Musk'' and also thepicture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO.

"Nine days ago also theTwitter accountof AIMIM was hacked but we communicated toTwitter and the account wasrestored. Now again the account has been hacked,"a spokesperson of the Hyderabad headquartered party said.

A complaint to Hyderabad police will be lodged on Monday,he said. No new tweets were posted on theaccount. AIMIMs Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakhfollowers.