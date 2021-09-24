AIMIM chief Owaisi writes to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over vandalism at his residence

New Delhi, Sep 24: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi writes to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention into the case of vandalism at his official residence in New Delhi & ensure "improved security".

"This is contempt of the House and an attack on the independence and majesty of Parliament. As custodian of the House, it is the duty of your office to protect the House, its members and officers," Owaisi said in his letter.

"Contempt of the House includes any "act or omission that obstructs or impedes either House of Parliament in the performance of its functions, or which obstructs or impedes any member or officer of such House in the discharge of his duty, or which has a tendency, directly or indirectly, to produce such results may be treat as a contempt even though there is no precedent of the offence... This is an attack on the collective rights of Members of Parliament. My caretaker staff, Raju Lal, was also assaulted by the criminals and they threatened to kill me," the Hyderabad MP alleged.

The Delhi Police arrested five members of the Hindu Sena on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road here.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed some persons vandalising the house. They broke the nameplate at the main gate of the property and also the glass of a window.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said, "My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed.

"Raju, the caretaker of the house for the last 40 years was assaulted. The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju''s grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken."

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 9:32 [IST]