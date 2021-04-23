YouTube
    aiims

    AIIMS stops contact tracing of exposed medics due to shortage of staff

    New Delhi, Apr 23: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi said that the hospital is discontinuing the practice of risk assessment and contact tracing of healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 due to insufficient resources and shortage of staff.

    AIIMS according to an ANI report sai that in view of the current situation leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing and shortage of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCW and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only asymptomatic HCW should be tested and only those testing positive be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.

    The HCW who test positive many be able to join work after 10 days period from the onset of symptoms provided that they are afebrile for at least last 24 hours without the use of antipyretics and symptoms have improved. Those who are asymptomatic may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test, AIIMS also said.

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 8:47 [IST]
    X