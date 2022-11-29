YouTube
    AIIMS ransomware attack: eHospital data restored on servers, online services may resume soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Days after AIIMS Delhi servers hit by a ransomware attack, the eHospital data was restored on servers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, all hospital services are still running on manual.

    Representational Image
    "The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitised before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," a statement released by the premier medical establishment said.

    "All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," the statement added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 22:29 [IST]
    X