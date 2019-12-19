AIIMS issues memorandum to doctors, staff, nurses to refrain from holding any anti-CAA protest

New Delhi, Dec 19: In the wake of nationwide students protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has issued a memorandum to its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students to refrain from holding any protest or strike at, in or around AIIMS.

This comes after students acrross the country started protesting over CAA and supporting the Jamia Millia Islamia University students who where Delhi police crack down and allegedly thrashed the protesters.

The protest in the national capital insentified on Monday during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. The protestors torched public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.

But a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.

Later, police crackdown in the university campus to control the situation where studendts pelted stones at the police.

Gradually, the protest violence spread across the national capital incluing other states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat and etc. However, the situation has been tackled by the state authorities so far.

Hence, the AIIMS has taken measures before any major issue could take place surrounding the CAA protest, so it has come up with such memorandum for its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students to avoid any arson and violence in vicinity of AIIMS.