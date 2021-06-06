Haryana cabinet to decide on Malta firm's offer for selling Sputnik-V vaccine at cost of Rs 1,120 per dose

AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jue 06: After AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of the indigenous Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on children from tomorrow, ANI quoted as sources.

The trial will be conducted on 525 healthy volunteers and the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 (the first day) and day 28, according to the Health Ministry.

Covaxin, which has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children aging 2-18-year-olds.

It should be noted that India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first.

India has three COVID-19 vaccine - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V. Covaxin and Covishield are being manufactured in India.