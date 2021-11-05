AIBE 16 answer key to be declared shortly: Final results soon

New Delhi, Nov 05: The AIBE XVI or All India Bar Examination 16 answer key will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

"Dear Candidates, The question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in next two days," the Bar Council of India had said on November 3.

The AIBE is a national level certification exam and law graduates/law students in the final year or final semester can appear in it. After qualifying candidates receive a certificate of practice and this would allow them to practice in India.

The BCI would today also release the question papers and using the answer keys, candidates can calculate probable scores before the results are declared. The AIBE 16 results would be announced soon after the final answer keys. The AIBE 16 answer key will be available on allindiabarexamination.com.

