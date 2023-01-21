AIADMK: OPS faction to contest in Erode East by-poll, says willing to support BJP candidate

India

oi-PTI

O Panneerselvam said that he is willing to support BJP candidate at Erode East Assembly constituency.

Chennai, Jan 21: AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, involved in an acrimonious leadership tussle with another former CM K Palaniswami, on Saturday announced to field his party candidate for the February 27 by-poll in Erode East Assembly constituency.

However, his faction was willing to support the BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party wanted to contest. Asked if his decision, especially with Palaniswami already making it clear that his dominant faction is keen on seeking electoral fortunes from Erode East segment, could cause confusion among the party members and electorate, as well, Panneerselvam replied "it is he (Palaniswami) who is creating confusion. Ask him."

He claimed that the party's Two Leaves symbol was with him as the Election Commission of India still recognised him as coordinator of AIADMK. His party would accept any symbol allotted by the ECI in case the party symbol could not be retained, he said in reply to a specific query. "Its only Palaniswami who has been a stumbling block in rejecting a unification (of factions) and also in staking a claim for the Two Leaves symbol, on which we have complete rights," Panneerselvam told reporters at his Greenways residence here.

Normal life affected as heavy rain lashes Erode

On the resulting confusion and inability of the party candidates in obtaining the authorisation forms to contest the by-poll, as witnessed in the civic polls, Panneerselvam accused Palaniswami for scuttling the prospects of the party candidates by refusing to sign in the joint declaration.

He was in touch with friendly parties including the BJP and would seek their support for his party candidate, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 13:00 [IST]