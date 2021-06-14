AIADMK expels more than 15 party members for colluding with expelled leader VK Sasikala

Will Sasikala return to AIADMK: Certainly suggests this audio clip

Chennai, June 14: In a recent development, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday expelled as many as 16 party functionaries, including spokesperson V Pugazhendi, for allegedly colluding with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.

According to reports, the party ousted over a dozen of its leaders for interacting with Sasikala, who has signalled at her comeback to politics, and for anti-party activities.

This development has come days after an alleged audio leak of a phone conversation between Sasikala and one of the AIADMK cadres where she is heard talking about returning to politics.

In an official statement, the AIADMK called the VK Sasikala's telephonic conversations with the party cadre as "drama" and stressed that the party will never destroy itself for the desires of one family.

Earlier, AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan slammed the expelled leader saying she is not a member of AIADMK, hence, she has no locus standi to say that she is going to revive the party.

"Sasikala belongs to TTV Dhinakaran's group and whoever is talking to Sasikala, does not belong to the AIADMK," he added.

In an audio clip dated May 30 between Sasikala and one of the party cadres, which made rounds on social media, the leader was heard confirming her plans of her return into politics.

The phone call has been verified by Janarthanan, the personal assistant for AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran.

"Do not worry, I will surely sort out the party things. All be brave ok. Once the corona pandemic ends, I will come," Sasikala was heard telling the cadre during the phone call.

"We will be behind you Amma," the cadre was heard replying to Sasikala.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 17:26 [IST]