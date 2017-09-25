AIADMK crisis: Dinakaran to move EC over symbol, DMK seeks action against OPS' MLAs

The fight over AIADMK's symbol is all set to get ugly once again with Dinakaran faction all set to stake a claim. TTV Dinakaran on Monday said that his faction will approach the Election Commission of India over the Two-leaves symbol row on September 29.

Incidentally, on the same day, the Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam factions are all set to tell the ECI that since they had jointly called for a general council meet, the symbol and party name should belong to them. The merged groups have already told the commission that there were no factions and the party had united. In the eyes of the Election Commission, the Palanisamy camp has merged with the Panneerselvam camp and not the other way around.

Dinakaran reiterated his stance that the general council meeting called for by EPS-OPS camp had no sanction since only the general secretary had the power to call for such a meet.

Meanwhile, the DMK's chief whip in Tamil Nadu has moved the Madras High Court seeking defection proceedings against MLAs of the Panneerselvam camp who had cross-voted in February this year. The DMK alleged that if the Tamil Nadu speaker could disqualify rebel MLAs for withdrawing support to the Chief Minister MLAs who had pledged their loyalty to Panneerselvam during the trust vote in February and voted against Palanisamy should also be held guilty of defection.

