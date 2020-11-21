YouTube
    ‘AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls’: Paneerselvam

    Chennai, Nov 21: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam said on Saturday announced that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance will continue for the 2021 Assembly election.

    O Paneerselvam
    "In the elections to be held in future, the victorious alliance of AIADMK-BJP will continue," Panneerselvam said at a function organised for Amit Shah in Chennai where the Union home minister inaugurated infrastructure projects.

    The announcement by Panneerselvam is significant as it comes amidst reports of strained relationship between AIADMK and BJP after over the latter's Vetrivel Yatra (victorious spear march).

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are expected to take place on April-May next year.

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 18:46 [IST]
